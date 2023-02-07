Jesse Lara, a Shakopee Planning Board and Adjustments and Appeals Commissioner, announced Wednesday that he is running for the vacant City Council seat.
Lara began serving on the Planning and Adjustments and Appeals Board in March 2021.
“This appointment has spurred my interest in growing further within local government,” Lara said in a prepared statement. “I’ve enjoyed learning about the process and thought that goes into creating the great city of Shakopee.”
A special election has been slated for April 11 to fill the seat, which was held by Matt Lehman before he was elected mayor. The term runs through Dec. 31, 2024.