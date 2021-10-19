Shakopee Community Assistance is hosting a winter coat drive this week called "Coats for Kids."
The nonprofit organization is working alongside Knights of Columbus to donate dozens of children’s winter coats to families in the area. With cooler weather approaching, both groups purchased brand new children’s coats for Shakopee Community Assistance to donate to those in need.
“Coats for Kids” takes place at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Shakopee from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 18, 19 and 21.
Families looking to receive coats must sign up for a specific day and time to pick them up. Those looking to get in touch can email Shakopee Community Assistance at scashakopee@gmail.com.