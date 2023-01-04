The Shakopee Community Center is starting off the new year by hosting a free fitness open house Saturday, Jan. 7.
The “New Year, New You” open house will take place from 8-11 a.m. at the community center and welcomes the community to get involved with the different fitness opportunities offered in town.
Features of the open house include meeting fitness instructors and personal trainers, visiting with multiple health and wellness vendors, sampling mini classes and touring the center’s fitness floor.
Guests will also be able to register for memberships and personal training deals as well as win free prizes.