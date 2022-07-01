Shakopee residents and organizations gathered at Lions Park Friday morning to participate in the city's annual "Happy Birthday America" parade.
The parade invited kids and families to decorate bikes, tricycles, scooters and wagons in red, white and blue. Participants started and ended in Lions Park, making a loop around nearby streets.
"It was a gorgeous day. It was a good turnout — lots of fun, colorful, decorated bikes, trikes and wagons," said Mark Schneider, recreation supervisor for Shakopee Parks and Recreation. "There were a lot of enthusiastic people ahead of Fourth of July weekend."
Schneider said he saw lots of familiar and new faces participating in this year's parade.
After making the loop, participants celebrated in the park with live music from Minneapolis-based band Roe Family Singers, popsicles provided by Shakopee Valley Lions and a visit from the Scott County Library's Readmobile.
Shakopee Parks and Recreation was in charge of putting together this year's parade, along with collaboration from Scott County Library, Shakopee Valley Lions, the Shakopee Fire Department and the Shakopee Police Department.