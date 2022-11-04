Shakopee may soon be updating its penalties for businesses caught violating the city’s liquor and tobacco license policies.
At a city council meeting held Oct. 18, councilors and city staff discussed concerns with recently failed compliance checks and possible solutions to curb this issue.
“We've got to relook at what we’re doing in these cases … what we’re doing is not working currently,” City Administrator Bill Reynolds said at the meeting.
GROWING CONCERN
The Shakopee community has seen a substantial increase in compliance check violations this year.
During a compliance check, an underage individual working with the police visits a business and attempts to buy a product. The individual uses their real ID showing they are underage, and they are not allowed to lie about their age or any other information during this process. This interaction is witnessed by at least one officer, sometimes two.
Businesses are later alerted as to whether they passed or failed a check.
“With these compliance checks, they know that they’re coming. They know this is going to happen as a license holder,” Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate said. “We don’t want people to fail, and we give them every single opportunity and advantage not to fail.”
Shakopee currently is home to 52 businesses with a liquor license and 27 businesses with a tobacco license, according to data from the Shakopee Police Department. Several of these businesses hold licenses for both liquor and tobacco.
Tate said the department aims for two compliance checks each year and tries visiting as many businesses as possible during these checks.
After two compliance checks, Shakopee recorded 10 total violations in 2021: three alcohol and seven tobacco.
This year, the total number of violations has nearly doubled to 19: nine alcohol and 10 tobacco. These numbers stand out even more considering the department has only held one compliance check so far in 2022, completing this first round on Oct. 17.
Tate said he finds this year's spike in violations “frankly disturbing.”
“There’s obviously some education, a kind of refocus and a recalibration that needs to take place here because we’ve had a number of people and a number of businesses fail, some for a second time,” he said.
These results also raise concerns regarding Shakopee’s future with selling THC products. Tate mentioned that many of these businesses selling tobacco products are also vying to sell THC products in the near future, something he has growing hesitation about given these numbers.
“Part of the reason people advocate for (selling THC) is that they’re doing the checks and have the training. Well, if that’s the case, then they should have no problem with these compliance checks,” he said. “This certainly gives me more pause when you see this many tobacco places failing around here … doesn’t create a lot of optimism.”
UPDATING POLICIES
The city’s current policy penalizes businesses serving minors with fines and suspensions.
A business serving alcohol to minors faces a $1,000 fine and a one-day license suspension upon the first violation. However, $500 of that fine and the one-day suspension are suspended for one year given the business has no further incidents during that one-year period.
If a second violation takes place within three years of the first, a $1,500 fine and a five-day license suspension is imposed.
A third violation within three years of the previous two would warrant a $2,000 fine and a 10-day license suspension. The fourth or subsequent violation within three years of the previous ones would result in a $2,000 fine and a suspension of the license for a minimum of 30 days or a revocation of the license.
Penalties for the first two incidents are imposed by the city administrator upon admission by the licensee, and penalties for the third and fourth incident can only be imposed by the city council.
These penalty rates have not been adjusted since around 2002, when the policy was first implemented.
But after 20 years, they may finally change. During the council meeting, Reynolds told city councilors that staff will be reviewing the current policy.
“These need to be beefed up. We need to hold establishments accountable for their employees' actions,” Reynolds said. “What we’re talking about is selling alcohol and cigarettes to underage children. It’s a license that we have the responsibility to ensure is being accurately and adequately supervised.”
In an email to Southwest News Media, Reynolds wrote that he will bring forward to council increased penalties for both alcohol and tobacco violations probably in December.
While there are no specifics yet as to how much the penalties could be adjusted, he added that staff will definitely be taking a look at the fine amounts.
“This is supposed to be a penalty. It is supposed to be difficult. It’s supposed to hurt,” he said.
Tate shared similar sentiments regarding the need for review.
“Two decades is a long time not to dust something off and at least take a look at it and have a conversation about it,” he said. “I’ve seen this before in the past. Businesses will say, ‘Well, this is gonna hurt.’ It’s meant to because you’re not allowed to break the law and sell to minors.”
Regardless of the specifics with updated policies, Tate added that the Shakopee businesses failing these checks need to make some changes. “They can do better, and they need to do better moving forward,” he said.