A Shakopee couple has been indicted in connection to the alleged Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Mekfira Hussein and Abduljabar Hussein are accused of exploiting the Federal Child Nutrition Program by creating companies that lied about providing food to children during the pandemic, participating in a $250 million fraud scheme.
Court documents report Mekfira Hussein was the president and owner of Shamsia Hopes, a nonprofit in Brooklyn Center responsible for operating Federal Child Nutrition Program sites under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future.
Her husband, Abduljabar Hussein, created Oromia Feeds LLC, which claimed to provide food to Shamsia Hopes’ sites in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Fridley and Minneapolis, according to court documents provided with the press release.
The press release states that from October 2020 through 2022, Mekfira Hussein claimed Shamsia Hopes served meals for as many as 5,000 children a day every day of the week. She allegedly submitted fake meal counts and invoices documenting food purchases.
Abduljabar Hussein is reported to have submitted invoices falsely claiming his company needed to be reimbursed hundreds of thousands of dollars in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds for providing the meals served at Shamsia Hopes.
The press release states that between 2020 and 2021, Shamsia Hopes reported serving more than 3.4 million meals when, in reality, the nonprofit only served a fraction of those.
Shamsia Hopes received approximately $7.8 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds, according to court documents. Oromia Feeds received almost $1 million. At least $5.4 million of the funds Shamsia Hopes received was transferred to Oromia Feeds, but only a small fraction of the money was spent on food.
The couple is charged in a 20-count indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery and money laundering.