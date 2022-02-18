Two ice sculptures will be on display in downtown Shakopee this weekend as part of the metro-wide Ice Sculpture Exploration.
Set for Feb. 18-21, the event will involve the display of nearly 50 ice sculptures in 43 locations around the Twin Cities region.
Visit Shakopee is sponsoring the first sculpture, which will be located in the plaza area outside of O’Brien’s Public House. The second sculpture, sponsored by Rahr Corporation, will be located near the clock tower by River City Centre Apartments.
INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCES
The Ice Sculpture Exploration was created by GetKnit Events, a Twin Cities-based organization responsible for events that promote visiting local communities and small businesses around the metro area.
This is the second year of the sculpture event. GetKnit Events President Nick Blake said the idea for this was born out of the pandemic.
“We were just trying to figure out a way to help out our partners that were really struggling and hurting after almost a year of the pandemic. We wanted to find a way to support them and encourage people to go out and patronize local businesses,” he said.
Blake said after a successful first year, GetKnit Events looked forward to bringing the event back and inviting more cities and people to participate.
For $19 per household, people can purchase tickets to receive a map guiding them to all of the ice sculptures. Signs near the sculptures display QR codes providing more information and fun facts about the organization sponsoring each sculpture or the city in which it’s located.
Participants can also scan an additional QR code to upload “sculpture selfies” at each location. Those visiting the most sculptures this weekend and posting these photos are entered into contests with the chance to win prizes.
Ticket purchasers also receive discount deals at select locations participating in the event. Blake said these additional event opportunities may encourage more people to check out places in the metro they’re unfamiliar with and support local businesses.
“Pandemic or not, I think putting the focus on small businesses is always an important thing,” he said. “An opportunity like this that gets people out and visiting places they may never have been to or heard of is a really fun thing.”
HIGHLIGHTING SHAKOPEE
While the Ice Sculpture Exploration is in its second year, this is Shakopee’s first time participating.
Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau President Tim Zunker said the city agreed to get involved after GetKnit Events reached out regarding the possibility of hosting some of the sculptures.
“We thought this would be a good way to entice people from throughout the metro to come into our downtown area,” Zunker said. “You can see these sculptures but then also stay and go to some of our restaurants, breweries and retail downtown.”
Sponsoring organizations get to decide what the sculptures will be. According to Blake, most organizations choose a design that reflects the company or their city.
Zunker said the chamber, in charge of Visit Shakopee, wanted the sculpture’s theme to be centered around the city’s many entertainment attractions. The sculpture will specifically focus on Valleyfair, Canterbury Park and the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, according to Zunker.
“We’re excited for the design aspect of it to come to life and for people to see it because we’re a big tourism community here in the Shakopee area,” he said.
Minnesota Ice Sculptures is a partner with GetKnit Events and is in charge of creating the sculptures. Artists start with individual ice blocks weighing 300 pounds. They work in “freezer studios” while stacking multiple blocks and carving out the specific design for each sculpture.
Blake said the smallest sculptures may need only two or three blocks, while the largest use up to 16 blocks. The biggest sculptures this year may reach 10-12 feet in height and around 16 feet in width.
Alan Littman, chief marketing officer at Rahr Corporation, said the company’s sculpture design will center around celebrating the company’s 175th year and its Shakopee location.
“Knowing how difficult the pandemic has been on small businesses and how difficult the current supply chain is, we thought this was an opportunity to hopefully drive and be a part of bringing the community and families together to visit small businesses where the ice sculptures are being placed,” he said.
Blake said the event is on track to exceed last year’s participation numbers, with thousands signed up to take part this weekend. He said he hopes the Ice Sculpture Exploration will get locals out and about exploring different places throughout the metro.
“We really want to encourage people to get out there,” he said. “Don’t just go to the two or three sculptures that are in your hometown — go out, explore and visit new places.”