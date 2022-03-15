The Shakopee Diversity Alliance has started a free webinar series called “Social Justice & the Legal System.”
The first webinar took place March 15. Following webinars will take place from 7-8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month.
The webinars will feature Scott County officials and others who will speak about their respective roles and discus ways to promote equity in the justice system. First Judicial District Judge Colleen King was the first scheduled presenter.
Upcoming presenters include Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen; Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar; Scott County Community Corrections Director Molly Bruner; and attorney Racey Rodne of the firm McEllistrem, Fargione, Rorvig & Moe, P.A. Additional presenters are being planned for summer and fall webinars.
To register for free, visit shakopeediversity.org/sda-events/.