A kind gesture caught on camera at Sabbai’s The Donut Hole in Shakopee has been viewed millions of times in the last month through a viral video.
The social media account “Dose of Kindness” posted a video onto TikTok and Facebook Feb. 11, showing the account owner walking into The Donut Hole and asking to purchase donuts before pretending to have forgotten his wallet.
Owner Sothy Minh and her daughter Alisa Minh, seen in the video, agreed that it was fine for the man to still have the donuts despite not being able to pay at the time.
Since being uploaded, the video has gathered more than 5.7 million views on TikTok and millions more on Facebook.
The Donut Hole has been running in Shakopee since January 2021. Staff member Ashley Minh said the business is “a family affair” since the staff is comprised of her and her mom, dad, sister, brother-in-law, cousins and, occasionally, brother and uncle.
“Sometimes you’ll see 15 people in the back because all of my family will come at one time, and they’ll all come in the back and talk and catch up,” she said.
Sothy Minh mentioned in the video that during the height of the COVID pandemic, people donated money to the donut shop. She instead chose to send this money to help families in Cambodia, where she is originally from.
Ashley Minh said family members had no idea they were filmed or that the video of them had gone viral until a few days later.
“My cousin texted me with the link to the video because it had shown up on her ‘For You Page’ on TikTok, and she was like, ‘What? Is that Alisa?’ … and then multiple people just kept sending it around our family,” she said.
The viral video has resulted in the business getting recognized online by people from all over the world, and Minh said the family has seen more locals in the metro area visit for the first time.
“In the last week, we have seen some more business and a lot of people coming in saying, ‘Oh, I saw you on TikTok’ or ‘I saw you on Facebook,’ which was really funny,” she said.
People have also commented on The Donut Hole’s Facebook page, asking about the possibility of having orders shipped nationwide. While this is not currently a possibility, Minh said it has been discussed among the family for the future.
She added that since the video’s surge in popularity over the last month, she and her family have been thankful for locals who have spread kind words about The Donut Hole online or visited in person to order from the shop.
“We run our business with just word of mouth, and we hear people say wonderful things about us — that we’ve got delicious donuts, that we’re so friendly, that we remember their orders and remember their kids and their faces,” Minh said. “It just warms our heart … and really shows that we are building such a nice, wonderful community.”