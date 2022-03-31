The annual Easter egg hunt and candy grab event will return to Shakopee on Saturday, April 9.
The celebration will take place at Lions Park, 1103 Adams Street S. There are two time slots set up for the event — one from 1-2:30 p.m. and the other from 3-4:30 p.m.
In addition to an Easter egg hunt, activities include games, arts and crafts, a bouncy house, vehicle displays, face painting, llamas to feed and pet, caricature artists and picture opportunities with the Easter Bunny. This event is sponsored by Shakopee Parks and Recreation.
Registration for this event must be done online by Saturday, April 2. Registration costs are $5 per child. Parents and guardians are free and do not need to register.
The link to register and find additional information on the event can be found at shakopee.org/events/egg-hunt-candy-grab-2022/.