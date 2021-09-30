The Shakopee Fire Department is hosting its annual open house from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 at Shakopee Fire Station No. 1.
Kicking off National Fire Prevention Week, this year’s open house theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” and centers around educating the public on smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, according to the city of Shakopee.
Children can participate in activities like spraying a fire hose and rescuing a teddy bear from a training room.
Firetruck and station tours will also be given, and firefighters will be presenting vehicle fire and “Jaws of Life” vehicle extrication demonstrations.
Fire Station 1 is at 2700 Vierling Drive E. in Shakopee.