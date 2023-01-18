Shakopee Friends of the Library is holding a winter book sale to raise money for sponsoring library programs and events not funded by the city or county.
Sale dates and times are set for early February at the Shakopee Library:
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
Donations for the book sale can be dropped off at the Shakopee Library through Friday, Jan. 27. The group asks for donations to not include dictionaries, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest Condensed.
Volunteer positions are available for this event. For volunteer information, please contact the library at 952-233-9590 ext. 3.