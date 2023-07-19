The Shakopee Friends of the Library is holding a summer book sale in the upcoming weeks.
The book sale raises money to sponsor library events and programs not funded by Shakopee or Scott County. Sale dates and times are scheduled as followed at the Shakopee Library, 235 Lewis Street, Shakopee:
- Thursday, Aug. 3: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 4: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 5: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The book sale dates are free to attend.
Book donations can be dropped off at the Shakopee Library through Wednesday, Aug. 2. Shakopee Friends of the Library asks for no dictionaries, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest Condensed to be donated.
Volunteer spots are currently available. For more information, contact the library at 952-233-9590 ext. 3.