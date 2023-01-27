Two troops within Shakopee Girl Scouts are working on the creation of two new Little Free Libraries within the city.
The Shakopee City Council unanimously approved the project during its Jan. 17 council meeting.
Shakopee currently has 12 Little Free Libraries, according to a city memo. Ten are on private property and two are in city parks — Royalty Park and Glacier Park.
These two new libraries will also be placed in city parks, with one at Cloverleaf Park and the other at Hiawatha Park.
“I’m really excited and encouraged to hear about groups like the Shakopee Girl Scouts group who want to bring greater book access to the community,” Little Free Library Communications Director Margret Aldrich said. “That’s really important to do, and it’s wonderful to get kids involved at a young age in community service and in supporting book access for everyone.”
PROJECT PLANS
Shakopee has about 20 Girl Scout troops, said Stephanie Miller, Shakopee Girl Scouts service unit recruiter and troop co-leader for Troop 27526.
Two troops within these 20 are involved with this project: Troop 27526, comprised of second graders, and Troop 27297, made up of fifth and sixth graders.
All Girl Scout troops must complete a “take action project,” a community service project with a lasting impact that is maintained over time either by the troop or by the community.
Miller said she and her troop co-leader came up with the idea and pitched it to the service unit in October of last year. She added that the idea came from previously working on a Little Free Library project through her employer.
This month, the troops voted on which composite models to order from Little Free Library. These models are made up of recycled milk jugs and do not require any painting or staining.
Miller said these models will likely be ordered around late March or early April, after cookie season is over. Over the next couple months, some funds from selling Girl Scout cookies will go toward the project and covering the costs of purchasing the models.
Once the libraries are ordered, both troops will register theirs with Little Free Library so they appear on the website map and the app. The troops anticipate building and installing the libraries sometime between late April and early May, depending on weather.
“We wanted locations that had more visibility to people within the community,” Miller said about the libraries being installed in public parks. “That’s also the purpose of a Little Free Library — to be accessible.”
The girls will also be responsible for checking on the libraries and maintaining stock on a regular basis, though Miller said she hopes the community over time will assist in adding books.
READ IN COLOR
Some troop funds will also go toward buying books and receiving book donations to initially fill the Little Free Libraries.
“We’re hoping that as time goes on, the community does become more invested in the Little Free Libraries,” Miller said.
Throughout the project work, Miller said she plans for these Little Free Libraries to address multiple initiatives — literary accessibility being one of them.
“That’s a common issue in most communities despite regular libraries being present. But anyone can go to a Little Free Library any time, any day,” she said.
Read in Color is also a more recent campaign Miller said the girls hope to incorporate into their project.
This initiative by Little Free Library came about shortly after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Aldrich said. With the nonprofit being based in nearby St. Paul, the staff wanted to find a way to create change in the community.
The nonprofit’s website states that the initiative distributes books that “provide perspectives on racism and social justice, celebrate BIPOC, and LGBTQ+, and other marginalized voices, and incorporate experiences from all identities for all readers.”
Statistics from Little Free Library report that in children’s literature, only 10% of characters are Black, 7% are Asian or Pacific Islander, 5% are Latino and 1% are Native American.
The initiative also looks to help establish libraries in high-need communities around the country. Since its launch in Minneapolis, Aldrich said Little Free Library has shared more than 40,000 diverse books and 200 libraries in 14 different cities around the country through this Read in Color program alone.
“Through programs like Read in Color, we want everybody to be able to see themselves in the pages of a book,” Aldrich said. “We really believe that by reading broadly and reading diverse experiences, we can help grow understanding, empathy and inclusion.”