Shakopee Girl Scouts gathered at Hiawatha Park earlier this month to help install a Little Free Library.
Troop 27526 purchased the library and its books using proceeds from cookie sales.
This troop, along with Troop 27297, had its Little Free Library projects approved by the Shakopee City Council back in January.
At the time, Shakopee had 12 Little Free Libraries, all of which are either located on private property, Glacier Park or Royalty Park. This project consisted of installing two additional libraries within city parks — Hiawatha Park and Cloverleaf Park.
Troop 27297’s library was also installed this month on Thursday, June 22.
“We’re so excited to provide a place for the community to share the love of reading and to share the Girl Scout mission,” said Stephanie Miller, Shakopee Girl Scouts service unit recruiter and troop co-leader for Troop 27526, in a statement.
The Girl Scouts joined the city’s Public Works crew to help install the libraries.