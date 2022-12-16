Over the last few years, choir programs have faced the unique challenges of teaching classes and performing concerts during a pandemic.
But now, well into this school year, the Shakopee High School Choir is finding ways to regrow the program and strengthen connections both on and off stage.
The choir is currently made up of four curricular groups, four chamber groups and a European tour choir.
So far this school year, the groups have participated in a couple of different performances, including a fall concert on Oct. 17 and a concert last week in Lakeville alongside a professional orchestra. The school choirs also have an upcoming concert next Monday, Dec. 19, with the eighth graders joining them.
These concerts have been long awaited for students and Shakopee High School Choir Directors Michael Kovic and Bridget Keenan, as these are the first shows in years that have returned to a traditional format.
“Over the last two years with COVID, choir was hit harder than almost any other subject areas,” Kovic said. “When we’re singing, we’re expelling much more air than anybody else.”
The choir program faced some unique circumstances in recent years — one being singing remotely. Students sang at home during remote classes but had to mute their microphones to prevent jumbled and delayed audio coming through all the different screens at the same time.
“You couldn’t really hear each other. It was just whoever the teacher was playing different notes … and just kind of hoping everyone was doing the same thing,” said Quinn Zabel, senior and Bel Canto member. “It was definitely a little more difficult, but we got through it.”
When students first returned to in-person choir classes and concerts, they sang while wearing masks and stood distanced from each other in order to participate and perform safely. Recent performances this school year have now brought students back to a more traditional format, where they can utilize risers again and sing together.
Speaking with colleagues in choir throughout Minnesota, Kovic said programs at all levels have seen decreasing participation numbers. Unfortunately, this has also been the case at the high school.
Prior to the pandemic, Kovic said the high school program had over 300 students in the program. This number has now dropped to around 180.
Now more than ever, the program is starting to grow its numbers again by highlighting the strong connections built among students and bridging the transition with middle schoolers entering the high school program.
Part of this, Kovic said, comes from having students connect socially and emotionally through class exercises.
“They dialogue and share with each other. We’ll usually start with easy things to share like ‘What do you like on your sandwich?’ and progress into more personal things. The more they share, the more they trust each other, the more those relationships develop and the more expressive they are,” he said.
Choir students, now back in person, have seemingly gotten closer than ever. Students stay in touch over group chats and regularly hang out together, with different choir groups intermingling more, too.
“Because we’re all here together every day, there’s so much more of a community now,” senior and concert choir member Shalu Arun said. “We’ve all just been able to talk to each other and get super close. Now I feel like everyone in choir, we’re all friends with each other and it’s super fun.”
Younger students in the district interested in high school choir are also being welcomed with open arms. For the choir’s upcoming concert on Monday, 56 eighth graders from both middle schools will perform a combined piece with the high school concert choir.
“This is one of the tools that we use to retain students,” Kovic said. “We do a little bit of interaction between the high school and the eighth graders in rehearsal so that we try to welcome and make them feel part of it.”
“After the concert, our students write personal notes to the eighth graders affirming them,” he added. “We want to take them under our wings, make them feel like one of us and get excited about it.”
Students shared the same sentiments of making those connections with eighth graders, an opportunity that some in concert choir did not get to have years ago.
“That was kind of the next step, to actually come sing with high schoolers, but we never got that experience,” junior and concert choir member Stellan Joyce said about finishing eighth grade at the start of the pandemic. “We’re really excited to be able to give the eighth graders their warm welcome that they deserve into the choir, and we’re excited to keep that tradition going.”
“They’re going to have people they can rely on, and they are going to have people they can talk to,” added Cannon Miller, junior and concert choir member. “That’s kind of the main message around everything we’re doing with all the bridging stuff, and that’s super important for them and super important for us as well.”