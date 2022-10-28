The Shakopee High School’s drama program is returning to the stage this fall with performances of “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Around 77 high school students are participating in this year’s production, with shows set for Nov. 11-13 as well as Nov. 19-20.
PREPARATION
With shows approaching, the drama program has been hard at work for months readying for the stage.
Auditions kicked off during the second week of school in September, with work on the production beginning soon after. In recent weeks, musical director Megan Mulder said students have been meeting nearly every night. Ahead of the shows, she added that the cast and crew will take this time to shape things up and bring all the elements together.
Christopher Kent, dramaturg and acting coach, highlighted the students’ long-term commitment with this production. “The students have been asked to do a lot,” he said. “They have dance rehearsal, they have vocal rehearsal, they have blocking rehearsal, and they have character rehearsal with me.”
Mulder noted her appreciation for the students, especially given that some of them have lots on their plate.
“This is an extracurricular, and they are taking time out of their very busy schedules — some of them juniors and seniors prepping for college,” she said. “They’re doing this because they’re passionate about it, so I’m very thankful for their time.”
Students are involved in a little bit of everything for “Fiddler” this fall: cast, orchestra, stage crew, costume crew and tech.
Beyond hitting all the technical marks, Mulder and Kent explained the drama program’s mission of making all participating kids feel included and integral to “Fiddler,” regardless of their role in the production.
“A big thing we’ve been focusing on this year is just making sure that everyone feels included. Ensemble and principal characters alike, we’ve been digging into creating a character for everyone and making sure they recognize and create what their backstory is,” Kent said. “That’s been a big part of my job — making sure everyone feels like they belong and they know what they’re doing.”
This has become a stronger process with Mulder and Kent establishing further rapport with kids in the program. The two stepped up as leaders within the drama program last year after the program’s longtime director retired in early 2021.
“I’m able to work closer with them, get to know them a little bit better, get to know a little bit about their personal lives, what drives them as an actor or actress, and appreciate and show respect to the students who are working in the backstage crews and the pit crews,” Mulder said about building these relationships.
“I’ve been making a really strong effort to get those relationships because that’s as fulfilling for me as I hope it is for them,” she added.
Some students have also built stronger bonds with one another throughout this process.
“What I have really enjoyed about this production is getting to create this show with everyone,” wrote Gracie TenEyck, Shakopee High School junior and cast and ensemble member. “I have gotten to see old friends and make a lot of new friends through this production, and it has been such a blast. I’m so proud of how much work and effort everyone has put into this show.”
Shakopee High School junior and cast member Hank Hewitt shared these sentiments. “The thing I have enjoyed most about being a part of this production is being around the other cast members. The people I have met in these shows have defined my high school experience and pushed me to become a better musician, actor and person,” he wrote.
CULTURAL ELEMENTS
Before preparation began for the musical, drama program staff consisting of Mulder and Kent had to first decide which show to put on for the fall. Mulder said the group landed on “Fiddler” after deciding to introduce a classic to the kids; the drama program has performed more modern, “poppy” productions in recent years.
“It’s so neat to be able to engage the students in something that they weren’t familiar with … (and) it was neat to introduce something that was so steeped in culture,” she said.
As dramaturg, Kent has dedicated much of his time over the last couple months researching the cultural elements of “Fiddler” and educating the students on the significance of the musical’s themes, characters and location.
Kent researched Judaism and Yiddish culture and looked into the life of Sholem Aleichem, a Yiddish author and playwright whose writing inspired the creation of “Fiddler.” He also read up on shtetls, small Jewish communities located in Eastern Europe prior to the Holocaust.
“It was very important to me that I just understood where this all kind of came from,” he said.
Students prepared for the musical by watching educational videos about Aleichem and his writing, learning about historical events of the time and practicing correct pronunciation of characters’ names and cultural terminology.
“Being a part of this show was an extremely eye-opening experience because I’ve been able to completely immerse myself in a culture I had minimal prior knowledge of,” wrote Kiera Musil, Shakopee High School senior and cast member.
Kent even helped students further understand the musical’s story by drawing direct connections to current events in Ukraine.
“It’s just very important that we made sure that all of the cast and all of the crew understood the severity of this, especially with what’s happening in Ukraine right now. ‘Anatevka’ (the village in “Fiddler”) is what is now Ukraine — it’s a direct parallel to that,” he said. “Even though this is a place that is foreign to them, that idea is still very relatable and an important story to tell.”
With about two weeks to go, the cast, crew and staff look forward to making final touches and getting everything prepped for showtime in mid-November.
“It’s been an incredible journey so far,” Musil wrote. “I can’t wait to share this project with the audience.”