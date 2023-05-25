This year’s Shakopee High School graduates mark an important milestone for the school — taking part in the district’s 125th graduating class.
According to a district community newsletter, schools first began operating in Shakopee in 1862, but Shakopee High School officially was admitted to the state high school board in 1897.
This made graduates in 1898 the first graduates of Shakopee High School, and 2023’s graduates part of the 125th graduating class.
Shakopee High School junior Joaquin Alvarez created a commemorative logo to celebrate this milestone within Shakopee. Alvarez created this artwork through his internship work with CAPS.
Each number within the “125 logo” represents an integral part of the district’s history as well as Shakopee’s history as a whole. The picture within the “one” showcases the city of Shakopee, the picture within “two” displays part of the Shakopee Sabers mascot and the picture within the “five” highlights the significance of the community’s Native American roots with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.
“From the deep Native American roots and thriving city to the fearless Saber mascot, it is a true representation of Shakopee’s past, present and future,” the district stated in a release regarding the logo.
The school district also highlighted a few partners that have supported Shakopee Public Schools throughout the 125-year history at the school board’s May 15 meeting. These partners included the Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau, the Shakopee Alumni Association and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.
“Certainly, when we say this year marks the 125th group of students to graduate from Shakopee Schools, the number 125 is impressive. But, flip it around — our first graduates, Ida Dorothy Busse and Anna Abell Pope graduated in 1898. Yes, 1898. We’re talking before 1900 — we’re not talking the 21st century, or even the 20th century, but back in the 19th century. It is an incredible time span that our community has been turning out amazing students and graduates,” Superintendent Mike Redmond said in a district statement.