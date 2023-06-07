The Shakopee Alumni Association is accepting nominations through June 30 for its Distinguished Hall of Fame and Athletic Hall of Fame, the association announced.
Nominees are eligible for selection 10 years after their graduation. They may be a graduate of Shakopee High School or have made significant contributions to the school or community to be considered. The nominations would be for this year's class.
Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame inductees have demonstrated excellence in their career or personal achievements, or in contributions to their community after graduating from SHS. Athletic Hall of Fame inductees are honored for their athletic achievements in school and post-secondary athletic achievements or for their support and contributions to community athletics and activities.
Applications may be submitted electronically at: bit.ly/SAA23Nominations.
This year’s Hall of Fame will be celebrated on Homecoming Day, Sept. 29.