Graduation rates at Shakopee High School increased for the 2020-21 school year, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Education.
The school’s four-year graduation rate reached 93.4% for the 2021 graduating class, nearly three percentage points higher than the previous year — 90.7% in 2019-20. The percentage is the highest the high school has seen over the last five years.
The school’s graduation rate is also over 10 percentage points higher than the statewide average of 83.3%, according to MDE.
Data from MDE show that 597 students graduated from the high school in 2021, and 604 graduated from the district.
“We have amazing teachers and support staff at the high school who care about kids deeply,” Principal Jeff Pawlicki said.
The Shakopee Public School District’s four-year graduation rate also saw a noticeable increase, reaching 88.3% from the previous year’s rate of 84.5%.
ACADEMIES MODEL
Pawlicki attributes much of this gradual increase over the last few years to the school’s Academies of Shakopee model, which allows students to take courses in specialized areas of interest ahead of graduation. The model was implemented in fall 2018.
“I feel like it’s an advantage for our students because they go into college more prepared and already kind of seeing what direction they want to go in life,” said Ford Rolfsrud, the district’s learning, teaching and equity supervisor with data and testing.
The district added that the academies model has been beneficial for students gearing up for a variety of post-graduation plans, including further education, trade programs or a career out of high school.
Pawlicki said he believes the academies model has made students feel a stronger sense of belonging and more hooked into their schooling.
Teacher teams are created within the academies model, which Pawlicki said helps address problems for any kids struggling with learning or “falling through the cracks.”
“We’re able to really be proactive and identify students who may be struggling and having some challenges here or there. That teaming model really provides that wraparound support, so that we’re catching kids sooner and helping with whatever interventions that need to happen along the way,” he said.
To provide adequate support for students, staff work under a so-called Multi-Tiered Systems of Support model. Teachers work with school social workers, counselors, psychologists and other support staff and the administration to be proactive in helping students that may be facing a learning challenge or in general need of support.
“I really think that hope factor is huge because kids are seeing that there are adults that care about them and that we’re really trying to help them attain their credits and get what they need for graduation,” Pawlicki said.
The district recently received a $475,000 state grant for the MTSS model. The grant can start being used on July 1 and will be split between the next two years. Rolfsrud said with this grant, some teachers will work as coordinators who ensure the MTSS model is consistent among district schools and operating in an efficient manner.
Rolfsrud and his team will be collecting data from this model, looking to find the most effective methods within MTSS to address students’ needs and intervene in the best ways possible.
“It’s a very comprehensive way of going about business … [and] using that grant to ultimately impact students,” Rolfsrud said.
SPECIAL DEPARTMENTS
Breaking down the high school’s overall graduation rate, specific student demographic groups also increased their rates this past year.
English-learning students saw their 2021 graduation rate reach 81%, over ten percentage points higher than the previous year at 70.6%. Special education students’ graduation rates also increased from 75.7% in 2020 to 81.5% in 2021.
These increases stand out even more when compared to the 2021 statewide average, with English learners’ graduation rate decreasing 1.5 percentage points to 64.7% and special education students’ rate decreasing one percentage point to 64%.
Additionally, graduation rates for BIPOC students at the high school also saw an increase. While rates slightly decreased for Asian students and students of two or more races, the school saw an increase for Black students as well as Hispanic and Latino students.
The graduation rate for the high school’s Black students increased from 82.6% in 2020 to 91.3% in 2021. Hispanic and Latino students saw an increase from 75.8% in 2020 to 88.6% in 2021.
Statewide, Black students had a graduation rate of 70.4%, and Hispanic and Latino students had a rate of 69.3%.
In discussing the school’s English-learner teachers, special education teachers and the equity department, Rolfsrud said these staff members have worked to help close these graduation rate gaps.
“We’re seeing the gap between groups closing, which is one of our main goals,” he said. “One of the things that we’re always focused on is trying to close those achievement gaps and close those opportunity gaps for students.”
“Not only is it English-language learners and special education students, but also our BIPOC students are closing that gap. We’re seeing a higher level of achievement, especially as we really are focused on equity and making sure that each and every student gets what they need in order to be successful,” Rolfsrud added.
Shakopee High School anticipates 703 students will graduate this year. While predicting the graduation rate is hard to do, Rolfsrud wrote in an email that the district does look at how many students are on track and hopes to see students continue to close gaps with this graduating class.
Pawlicki said he looks forward to making further strides in improving rates and closing these gaps among students.
“We know we still have a lot of work to do,” he said. “We’re striving to continue to get better, and each year brings a new set of challenges. But we’re looking forward to just continuing to learn and grow in the model and do the best we can to support all of our students in Shakopee.”