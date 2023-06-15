Shakopee High School’s class of 2023 — the largest in school history — graduated Saturday, June 10, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie.
The 755 graduates also marked a significant milestone, making up the school's 125th graduating class.
The ceremony featured student speakers and musical performances from the commencement band and graduation choir.
“Use your voice, serve others and make a difference,” School Board Chair Kristi Peterson said. “On behalf of the school board, we wish you nothing but the best. There is no doubt about it. Each and every one of you are going to do amazing things and are future leaders in our communities, our state and in our world.”
Members of the graduating class spoke throughout the ceremony, talking about their takeaways through the years and what lessons they hope to incorporate into the next chapter of their lives.
“I want everyone to know in this room that the grades on your transcript and the scores you’re given don’t define who you are as a person,” graduate Dimitri Siharath said. “It’s your passion, love, growth, perseverance, determination, happiness, new opportunities — that’s who you are.”
Additional student speakers included Abdifatah Ahmed, Olubukunla Baaba De-Souza, Sivaani Anandkumar and Joshitha Panguluri.
Ahead of presenting diplomas, Peterson, Superintendent Mike Redmond and Principal Jeff Pawlicki each gave brief speeches to the graduating class.
Staff speakers highlighted the school’s 125th graduating class milestone, as the first graduating class was in 1898 and made up of two individuals — Ida Dorothy Busse and Anna Abell Pope.
“My advice to you is to control the things that you can control. Make your life an upward progression. Don’t be the people that say, ‘The high school years — those are the best years of your life.’ Make this that springboard to happy and healthy," Pawlicki said.