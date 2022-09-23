Eight Shakopee High School students have been selected for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Seniors Nathan Tran and Ajay Inampudi were named 2023 National Merit Semifinalists. Agrim Joshi, Paul Kurtzweil, Shruthi Narayanan, Cayden Schaefer, Carter Smith and Vaishnavi Sudhahar were named 2023 National Merit Commended Students.
This year’s scholarship program selected 16,000 semifinalists from around the country. These students will have the chance to compete for about 7,250 National Merit Scholarships offered next spring. The scholarships total to nearly $28 million.
Commended students can also become candidates for scholarships sponsored by businesses and corporations.
“It goes without saying that Shakopee students are extremely talented, and it’s recognition like this that showcases the drive and dedication of some of our very finest Sabers,” Principal Jeff Pawlicki said in a district news release. “We are so very proud of these students and commend the support given by those closest to them and the teachers that have inspired them along the way.”