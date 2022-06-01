Shakopee VFW Post 4046, as it does every year, held services throughout the community on Memorial Day.
Residents, VFW members, Shakopee Scouts and the Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard gathered at several cemeteries and Memorial Park to honor those who have served.
A service held at Post 4046 after the morning events included the presentation of citizenship awards to students, a 21-gun salute, one minute of silence and words from guest speaker Bob Loonan, a former state legislator. Lunch was also provided.
"We are today honoring the costs people have paid for this place we call home," Loonan said.