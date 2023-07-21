Shakopee has increased its financial penalty for businesses that fail liquor and tobacco compliance checks.
The City Council made amendments to the city code regarding penalties during the July 5 council meeting.
Mayor Matt Lehman and councilors discussed the amendments during a public hearing, which then resulted in additional changes to the proposed ones.
One primary change was increasing the fine amounts for selling tobacco or liquor to someone under 21 years of age. Part of this decision is due to the increase in administrative costs as a result of more compliance check failures in recent years.
“Since 2009, the number of violations has increased every year for these two types of licenses,” City Clerk Lori Hensen said. “The time that is spent between the police department and administration and handling the compliance checks and administrative duties has increased also.”
Inflation also played a part in these changes, as this is the city’s first fee increase since 2009.
During the public hearing, Lehman proposed making the penalties for tobacco and liquor compliance check failures the same across the board.
“In my mind, if we’re going to make changes, I’d like to see it … being even,” he said.
Some of the previous discrepancies between the penalties included there being four levels of penalties under liquor check failures, while tobacco check failures only had three.
The length of license suspensions also varied between the two, as a third liquor check failure within three years of the previous incidents resulted in a $2,000 fine and a 10-day suspension, but a third tobacco check failure under the same conditions instead had a $2,000 fine and a 30-day suspension or revocation.
The newly adopted amendments now have identical penalties for tobacco and liquor compliance check failures.The first incident will result in a $1,000 fine (previously $500) plus a one-day suspension; however, the suspension itself will be suspended for a year on the condition that the licensee has no further incidents of selling or attempting to sell products to a minor.
The liquor penalty also had a section on the first penalty removed that previously allowed $500 of the fine to be suspended for the year given there were no additional incidents during that year period.
The second incident within three years of the previous one imposes a $1,500 fine (previously $750) and a five-day suspension. The third within three years results in a $2,000 fine (previously $1,000) and 15-day suspension (a change from liquor’s 10-day suspension and tobacco’s 30-day suspension or revocation), and the fourth or subsequent incidents within three years lead to a $3,500 fine and a suspension for a minimum of 30 days or revocation.
The council unanimously approved these changes following the public hearing.