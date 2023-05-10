The Shakopee Lions recently made donations to Shakopee Community Assistance and The Toy Corner in Shakopee.
The Lions donated $1,800 to SCA for the purchase of a new washer and dryer for donated clothing. The washer and dryer will be installed in the church basement of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Shakopee.
“That’s why SCA stays in this community, because of the tremendous support from the people for projects like this,” SCA Co-executive Director Keith Chellson said in a Shakopee Lions press release.
The Toy Corner also received $1,500 from the Lions to go toward purchasing gifts, puzzles and games for families in the area.