A Shakopee man has been charged with assault after his 4-month-old child allegedly suffered brain injuries that are indicative of repeated shaking, according to court documents.
Christian Gabriel Aponte Berrios, 32, was charged in Scott County District Court with one count of first-degree assault-great bodily harm. He posted bond and was slated to appear in court again April 26.
A defense attorney for Berrios was not listed in court documents. A phone call to the apartment complex listed as Berrios's home was not immediately returned.
According to a criminal complaint filed March 11, detectives with the Shakopee Police Department began investigating in January after the boy was taken to the hospital with significant head trauma, including bleeding on the brain and retinal hemorrhaging.
In an interview with detectives and child protective services, Berrios said he tripped and fell while holding the child, the complaint said. Detectives spoke with a pediatric intensive care physician who said the child’s injuries were consistent with abusive head trauma "indicative of repeated shaking."
Investigators also claim that medical experts determined the injuries could not have happened from a fall, according to the complaint.