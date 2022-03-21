A Shakopee man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Eden Prairie on March 20, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.
According to the State Patrol, Jared Farwell, 29, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 169, approaching Anderson Lakes Parkway, around 6 p.m. at high speeds. He lost control of the vehicle on road curves, went airborne and crashed into a ditch, according to the State Patrol.
Farwell was treated at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis with what the state patrol characterized as "life-threatening" injuries. A call to the hospital Monday was not immediately returned.
Farwell was not wearing a helmet and alcohol was suspected to be involved, according to the State Patrol.