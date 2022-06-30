A Shakopee man died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 494 in Richfield on Wednesday, June 29, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.
The crash report states that Richard Judy, 42, driving a Kawasaki motorcycle, was traveling westbound on I-494 near Highway 77 when traffic slowed. The motorcycle lost control and came to rest in the lanes of traffic just before 3 p.m.
Judy was transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center and later pronounced dead. The report states he was wearing a helmet, and alcohol was not involved. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.