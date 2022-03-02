A Shakopee man was sentenced Wednesday in Scott County District Court to 18 years in prison for the sexual assault of two juveniles between 2015 and 2020.
As part of a plea agreement, Daniel Mendoza, 34, had pled guilty in November to two counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct in separate cases -- one involving a female juvenile who was around five and another involving a female juvenile who was around 12. The assaults happened at the man’s Scott County residence, according to court documents.
Mendoza was sentenced to 172 months in the first case and 216 months in the other, though the sentences will run concurrently. He will have to register as a predatory offender in Minnesota.
District Judge Christian Wilton also ordered Mendoza to be on lifetime conditional release following his prison sentence. Wilton also credited Mendoza with 515 days for time served.
As part of the plea deal, a charge of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct from a separate case was dismissed.
According to court documents, the charges Mendoza was convicted of grew out of the investigation into the case that was dismissed. Mendoza’s anticipated release date is Oct. 4, 2032, in accordance with Minnesota statute.