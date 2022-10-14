After working alongside each other for years in Shakopee City Council meetings, Mayor Bill Mars and Councilor Matt Lehman now face each other in this year’s general election for mayor.
Lehman and Mars participated in a candidate forum Sept. 29 at the River Valley Church in Shakopee. The forum was one of many held that evening by the Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
Topics included city spending, business and economic development, law enforcement, transportation, housing, takeaways from serving during the pandemic and the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
LONG HISTORY
Many of the forum questions circled back to both men’s many years serving the city.
Lehman has served on the Shakopee City Council for more than 20 years, first taking office at the start of 2002. Mars first served as mayor from 2002-2003, took office again in 2016 and was reelected in 2018.
Asked about the city council’s greatest accomplishments during their time with it, Mars said he has been proud of his ability to serve the community.
“I grew up in a family of community servants … (and) they all gave more to their community than they took out. I’ve been doing this for a long time in our community,” he said.
Lehman, in his response to the same question, highlighted the council’s work in providing many city services out of “one campus location.” These include work coming out of the police department, public works, city hall, and engineering and storage across the street, he said.
“It’s all for core services, and it’s all built for the future additional space to add into as we grow,” Lehman said. “What makes that a great accomplishment is that you no longer have to run all over the community to try to get a project done.”
Toward the end of the forum, both candidates discussed what sets them apart from one another in this race.
“I think what sets me apart is I’m the positive face of Shakopee,” Mars said. “I like getting out with the people, I go to events and I talk to people all the time. I also build relationships. Maybe at times, we don’t see eye-to-eye, but building long-term relationships is vitally important in the role as mayor in any community.”
Adding on to his response, Mars mentioned their different voting records, saying he believes he has voted for “some of the best things that have happened in Shakopee in the last 20 years” that Lehman has voted no on.
Lehman listed three top examples of what sets him apart from the current mayor: “The attempted hostile takeover of the Shakopee Utilities, the disregard for Scott County’s concern with the transportation piece of Canterbury’s TIF … and the latest one would be the annexation agreement with Jackson Township.”
SERVING SHAKOPEE
The candidates had different answers when asked about the most important issue currently facing Shakopee.
After talking about takeaways from serving the city during the pandemic, Lehman discussed his concerns with the financial repercussions stemming from those years.
“You can’t spend this kind of money that the federal government and the state government spent on the COVID pandemic and not have future repercussions,” he said. “Now we are at that point where we’re seeing these repercussions of extremely high interest rates hurting people from buying houses or carrying debt, whether it’s a business payroll or whatever, and high inflation, which is killing everybody across the board.”
Mars directly refuted the level of severity Lehman alluded to regarding inflation and interest rates. “The sky is not falling. I don’t know how long of a memory you have, but we have some inflation today that’s nothing compared to what we had in the late ‘70s or mid-’70s, or interest rates that were 18%,” he said.
“I think the issue — the opportunity, I call it an opportunity — in front of us is to continue to grow our community, to help our community grow and prosper and thrive as we have,” Mars added.
Law enforcement was also a focus of the forum, with both candidates asked if any changes are needed within the department.
Mars took time to speak on the city’s decreasing crime rate and its correlation with the police department’s level of community involvement. “I think in Shakopee, we have a very safe community, and we take a lot of pride in that,” he said. “I think a lot of it has to do with our police force being out in the community and actually talking to people.”
“I echo a lot of what Mr. Mars says — we do have a very, very good Shakopee Police Department,” Lehman said in his response. He went on to discuss a minor change he would like to see involving the relationship residents have in assisting the department.
“We’ve always talked about being the eyes and ears for the police, very important. But now we’re to a point to where we can actually help more by being the eyes, ears and evidence gatherers for the police,” he said. “That’s going to take the crime prevention area of our police department to work with our community, like they do through neighborhood watch and other functions, to show exactly what it is they need and how to gather it in a safe manner so that criminals can be prosecuted.”
Audio recordings of this candidate forum and all others from that evening have been posted on the Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau website and YouTube page.