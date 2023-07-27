The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community renewed its sponsorship agreement as the Arts and Communication Academy Champion for the Shakopee Public Schools’ Academies of Shakopee model.
The agreement was approved by SMSC tribal council and later approved by the Shakopee Public Schools Board during its July 24 board meeting.
The district states on its website that the Arts and Communication Academy looks to “foster creativity, innovation and expression to ensure well-rounded individuals who can apply those skills in a number of fields” including visual art and the performing arts.
The Arts and Communication Academy is one of six learning communities within the academies model, along with Business and Entrepreneurship, Engineering and Manufacturing, Health Sciences, Human Services and Science and Technology.
As an Academy Champion, SMSC has committed to providing $300,000 worth of time and services to students within the Arts and Communication Academy. This is offered through internships, equipment donations, projects, mentoring and speakers, and course development.
Through its previous Academy Champion work, SMSC invested more than 600 hours to students in the academy, according to the district. Work included onsite job shadowing, classroom speakers, four internships and engagement with more than 20 staff members. Students were able to take advantage of free student memberships to Hoċokata Ti.
SMSC also helped students within the Engineering and Manufacturing Academy by regularly donating leftover acrylic and plastic for students to use for school projects.
The district has renewed or signed new Academy Champion agreements with several organizations in recent months. This includes Scott County and Shakopee serving as the Human Services Academy Champions, Valleyfair serving as the Ninth Grade Academy Champion, Entrust serving as the Science and Technology Champion and St. Francis Regional Medical Center serving as the Health Sciences Champion.