American flag
Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

Shakopee American Legion Post #2 is hosting Memorial Day services on Monday, May 29.

Here is the day’s schedule:

  • 7:30 a.m.: Valley Cemetery, Fourth Avenue E, Shakopee
  • 7:45 a.m.: Calvary Cemetery, 4200 Eagle Creek Boulevard, Shakopee
  • 8:15 a.m.: Marystown Cemetery, 15850 Marystown Road, Shakopee
  • 8:45 a.m.: Catholic Cemetery, 830 10th Avenue W, Shakopee
  • 10 a.m.: Assembly at Memorial Park (weather permitting), 1801 County Road 101, Shakopee
    • Bring a lawn chair. In the case of inclement weather, please assemble at the Shakopee American Legion at 10 a.m.

The ceremony includes guest speakers, presentation of citizenship awards to Shakopee students, a tribute to POW MIA and a minute of silence.

Following the ceremony, lunch will be served at the Shakopee American Legion Post #2, 1266 First Avenue E., Shakopee.

Tags

Events