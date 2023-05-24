Shakopee American Legion Post #2 is hosting Memorial Day services on Monday, May 29.
Here is the day’s schedule:
- 7:30 a.m.: Valley Cemetery, Fourth Avenue E, Shakopee
- 7:45 a.m.: Calvary Cemetery, 4200 Eagle Creek Boulevard, Shakopee
- 8:15 a.m.: Marystown Cemetery, 15850 Marystown Road, Shakopee
- 8:45 a.m.: Catholic Cemetery, 830 10th Avenue W, Shakopee
- 10 a.m.: Assembly at Memorial Park (weather permitting), 1801 County Road 101, Shakopee
- Bring a lawn chair. In the case of inclement weather, please assemble at the Shakopee American Legion at 10 a.m.
The ceremony includes guest speakers, presentation of citizenship awards to Shakopee students, a tribute to POW MIA and a minute of silence.
Following the ceremony, lunch will be served at the Shakopee American Legion Post #2, 1266 First Avenue E., Shakopee.