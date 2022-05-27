Shakopee VFW Post 4046 plans to hold its annual Memorial Day services on Monday, May 30.
“The day’s importance is two-fold: remembrance and hope. The nation mourns but also looks to a future secured by the mourned,” the post wrote in a statement.
Here is VFW Post 4046's Memorial Day event schedule:
- 7:30 a.m.: Valley Cemetery, Fourth Avenue E, Shakopee
- 7:45 a.m.: Calvary Cemetery, 4200 Eagle Creek Boulevard, Shakopee
- 8:15 a.m.: Marystown Cemetery, 15850 Marystown Road, Shakopee
- 8:45 a.m.: Catholic Cemetery, 830 10th Avenue W, Shakopee
- 10 a.m.: Assembly at Memorial Park, 1801 County Road 101, Shakopee
- 10:15 a.m.: March to monument at Memorial Park
- 11 a.m.: Memorial Day service at VFW Post 4046, 1201 Third Avenue E, Shakopee
The service at Post 4046 includes a guest speaker, the presentation of citizenship awards to Shakopee students, the placing of the memorial wreath and one minute of silence. Lunch will be provided at the post following the ceremony.