Students from Shakopee’s West and East Middle Schools joined together to perform “James and the Giant Peach” last weekend.
Nearly 75 middle schoolers participated in the production of “James,” from performing in the cast to working on crew.
Musical Co-director and West Middle School Choir Director Gary Butler said this was a great way for students to get that experience at such a young age.
“Our philosophy is that students do everything. Students sing and dance and act on stage, students do the running crew, students help build the sets … run the technology, the sound and lights,” he said. “I know they do that at the high school, but we really believe that these middle schoolers, they can do it, too.”
Production leading up to last weekend was months in the making, according to Musical Co-director and East Middle School Choir Director Karen Van Sickle.
Auditions were held last December, and rehearsals began immediately after students returned from winter break at West Middle School.
Van Sickle, Butler and Ariel Johnson, all co-directors, decided on “James” about a year ago with the program staff.
The directors said in the 12 years of middle school musicals, this was the most difficult show to put on yet. Van Sickle attributed this to the students having to work with syncopated rhythms, challenging harmonies and performing the full-length songs, unique to “junior versions” of musicals since most shows have condensed versions of the songs.
Cast members also had to learn how to act and sing in British accents for the show.
Students working on the play got to work alongside other students beyond just their classmates, as kids from both middle schools participated in the show.
“I think that’s one of the greatest parts of the middle school musicals,” West Middle School seventh grader Calvin Heilman said. “You get to meet a lot of cool people. I know way more names and faces, and I have way more friends than I had before this entire experience.”
For some students, participating in the middle school musical was a way to catch up with old friends.
“Not a lot of people from my elementary school went to East, so I got to see a lot of my elementary school friends but also get closer with all the West kids in theater,” East Middle School eighth grader Sam Diffley said.
Three performances of the musical were put on at West Middle School last weekend. Ticket sales reached between 400-500 for each of the shows, according to Butler.
“I think that this theater program here is really something that the Shakopee community as a whole has the right to be very, very proud of,” he said.
“You really see these kids grow as performers and as human beings,” Van Sickle added. “Their confidence grows, and it’s just so neat to see so many of these kids come out of their shells and do things you wouldn’t typically see them do at school otherwise. That just warms my heart.”