A 2021 study conducted by U by Kotex found that two out of five people in the United States struggle to purchase period products.
In 1981, Minnesota was the first state to end the “tampon tax,” recognizing menstrual products as basic necessities and exempting health products from state sales tax. Despite this, many individuals in the state still face hardships trying to afford said products.
This phenomenon is referred to as “period poverty,” which can be a detriment to the wellbeing of millions of people and their families across the nation.
A local nonprofit in Shakopee is doing its part to combat it.
Shakopee Community Assistance, a nonprofit based out of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Shakopee, collects a variety of donations — including clothing, toys, diapers and toiletries.
A large part of SCA’s work is collecting and distributing period products like pads, tampons and panty liners, an initiative co-executive directors Amy Tasto and Keith Chellsen decided to dive into around four years ago.
“We feel really blessed that we’re able to offer products to people, and they can save a little money there,” Tasto said. “You’d hate to decide between ‘Well, do I go to work and have gas (for the car) or do I go buy a hygiene product?’ It just should not ever become an issue.”
SCA reached out a few years ago to Alliance for Period Supplies, a national organization raising awareness of period poverty, advocating for legislation on menstrual equity bills and partnering with programs nationwide to distribute free period products.
Alliance for Period Supplies partners with over 120 programs around the country. SCA is currently the company’s only allied program located in Minnesota.
U by Kotex is the founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies and provides products for the allied programs to distribute. Around 90% of the menstrual products SCA collects are from U by Kotex.
The nonprofit’s period supply program has continually grown each year, Chellsen said. According to projection statistics, SCA expects to distribute around 40,700 individual pads and 23,000 individual tampons this year.
They also plan to provide products this year to around 3,200 individuals in the community.
In a single visit to SCA, people can take one period product box per menstruating person in their household. SCA tries to provide a variety of options, so people still have the ability to choose the product types and styles that best serve their needs.
While SCA does ask first-time visitors to register with their name and address, Chellsen and Tasto said they will never turn anyone away from accessing period products.
Seeing the impact this initiative has had on Scott County residents has been eye opening, Chellsen said. “This was something, especially for me being old and being a guy, that I never realized was a crucial need that was in the community,” he said. “I’ve learned what a huge difference that makes in people’s lives.”
SCHOOL SUPPLIES
While most people receive products through directly visiting SCA, the nonprofit also connects with local organizations and school districts to reach more people in the community.
State of the Period, a 2021 study looking at the impact of period poverty on students in the United States, found that about one in four students who menstruate experienced period poverty that year. This is up from one in five students, reported in 2019.
The 2019 version of this report also found that more than four in five teens reported either missing class time or knowing a classmate who missed class time due to a lack of access to period products.
“The lack of access to these products … can affect the student’s ability to focus and engage in class,” said Jennifer Gaines, program director at Alliance for Period Supplies. “So if they know they’re on their period and don’t have the products that they need, they might not even go to school or it might affect their engagement in class.”
Inaccessibility can also result in students using period products for longer than recommended, putting them at risk of infection and toxic shock syndrome, or using unreliable and unsafe alternative items.
Minnesota currently does not require period products in schools.
Tasto said on a quarterly basis, SCA distributes some of its inventory to local schools. According to SCA records, the nonprofit provides approximately 3,700 pads each school year to Shakopee Public Schools.
The school district has also set up “Saber Nation Stations” at some of its schools. These in-school stores provide students with free hygienic supplies and toiletries, school supplies and clothing with the help of donations from community organizations like SCA.
“If you don’t have your pens and pencils, you can’t take notes in class. If you don’t have your hygiene products, you can’t participate in class … and then you just don’t go to school and you get behind,” Tasto said.
She added that no one on their period should ever have to struggle to get hygiene products. “It is as much of a necessity as brushing your teeth or taking your medication — it’s not an option for us,” she said.
ENDING THE STIGMA
Beyond increasing product access, Gaines said addressing period poverty is also integral to ending the stigma around menstruation.
“Talking about periods and natural things that happen, it’s just very taboo. It’s not a topic that most folks want to talk about or feel comfortable talking about,” she said. “But I think it’s really important, and I think we’ve pushed the needle a little bit in terms of making it more open to talk about and raising awareness.”
Tasto said in her own personal life, she hopes to see SCA’s work with period product distribution normalize this conversation around periods and product access for future generations.
“I just remember being in high school, you were embarrassed …(and) you just didn’t talk about that. It didn’t matter,” she said. “I’m very happy that my daughter and my granddaughter won’t have to struggle with that same stigma.”