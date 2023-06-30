The Minnesota Recreation and Parks Association recently awarded Shakopee Parks and Recreation with the 2022 MRPA Award of Excellence in Programming and Events for the city’s Women’s Water Safety program.
The department received this recognition during the June 20 Shakopee City Council meeting.
“This is a big deal for our department, and I’m really excited about the way that it came about and the impact that it’s having on our community,” Shakopee Parks and Recreation Director Jay Tobin said during the awarding.
The city’s Women’s Water Safety program was borne out of a conversation held in summer 2021 between community member Sue Westegaard and Katelyn Meyer, the aquatics supervisor for Shakopee Parks and Recreation.
Meyer said they began crafting ideas for a swimming safety program that would serve women in the community who had not previously had access to lessons at the Shakopee Community Center or in general due to various barriers or requirements — whether socioeconomic, cultural or religious.
Over the following months, Meyer and staff met with women in the community, primarily speaking with Muslim and immigrant women to hear their ideas on creating an inclusive program.
Many women explained, according to Meyer, that lessons had not been accessible in the past due to the presence of men in the facility, cost concerns or not having lessons as an option during childhood.
“We have a lot of people in our community who are coming to our pools and are bringing their kids, but they may have never been in a pool before. So we just want to make sure it’s a safe environment for them as well as their kids and want to get them to learn how to swim and be safer on the water,” Meyer said.
At the time working on this project as part of her master’s degree capstone, Meyer said the department connected with Shakopee Community Education about using the East Middle School pool as an alternative option for these lessons.
The middle school’s pool proved to be a better location for the program as it is less visible to guests than the Community Center’s pool and has less visitation on weekends. The department also made multiple accommodations to serve the program’s participants, including having the custodians cover windows and creating an all-female staff and volunteer group.
Each session is six weeks long, with participants able to take one of two hourlong lessons once a week during that period. The first session began in January 2022 and started small — only two women showed up on the first day.
Since then, the program has expanded to plenty more in the community. The program is soon entering its fourth session, with 18 women currently signed up to participate.
In just the last three sessions, the program has served approximately 59 participants.
Meyer attributes this growth to both word of mouth and a level of trust that has been built over time.
“It’s really scary to get in the water the first time, so a lot of them I think were looking for that affirmation or to hear from their family or friends … that kind of builds that trust,” Meyer said. “When we built that relationship with some of our participants, they were able to share the story and then just kind of instill that trust in other people.”
Cost was another important factor when putting together this program, as the department wanted to continue making it as accessible and affordable as possible.
Partnerships with Shakopee Community Education as well as help from donors and multiple volunteer instructors have resulted in participation costs being $10 for the entire six-week session.
Lessons are capped at 12 women per hourlong class, allowing for a more personalized learning experience. The program has seven volunteer instructors, and typically two participants are paired with a volunteer.
The format for these sessions, Meyer said, is centered around learning where each woman is regarding comfortability in the water and hearing about their individual goals.
“We meet them where they’re at and want to understand their desires and what they want to get out of the program,” she said. “Do they just want to be able to float? Do they really want to swim all the way across the pool? Do they want to be able to jump off the diving board or do they want to learn how to tread water?”
Participants have also learned various swimming strokes, how to come back up to the surface after jumping in the water and how to easily transition from floating to standing up.
While there is an array of options, Meyer said the participants are fully in control of what they want to learn, recognizing that some may also be overcoming fear due to earlier traumatic experiences with the water.
“Some people don’t want to leave the shallow end, and we don’t make them,” she said. “I understand there’s a lot of fear around water — it might be something from their childhood, and we’re not trying to make that worse.”
With adult women not typically being a target market for swimming lessons, Meyer said it has been a rewarding experience to see women’s confidence in the water grow and see the program’s larger impact in the community.
She added that she has even seen previous participants who can access the Community Center’s pool comfortably swimming laps.
“It literally will give me goosebumps watching these women … being able to see that childlike smile and sense of accomplishment is awesome,” Meyer said.
Looking ahead, Shakopee Parks and Recreation plans to continue offering this program at its affordable rate for women in the community and spreading the word about its impact on women and families.
“(It’s an) outstanding example of what can happen when we remove barriers and give opportunities,” said Councilor Angelica Contreras, who added she had previously attended one of the lessons. “Women — we succeed, we triumph. I know that other cities will follow just by looking at what you’ve done. I’m super proud.”