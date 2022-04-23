The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 11-18. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- April 12: A 47-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for DANCO and Ramsey, Dakota and Hennepin County warrants at Kwik Trip on Vierling Drive at 4:06 p.m.
- April 12: A 28-year-old Coon Rapids man was arrested for OFP and DANCO violations at Marschall Road and Fourth Avenue at 5:41 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- April 13: A 39-year-old Norwood man was arrested for DAC-IPS and a Scott County warrant at Shenandoah Drive and Barenscheer Boulevard at 12:34 a.m.
- April 14: A 66-year-old Sheldon, Wis., man was cited for fourth-degree DWI and failing to drive with due care at County Road 21 and Southbridge Parkway at 4:06 p.m.
- April 17: A 25-year-old Owatonna woman was arrested for third-degree DWI, second-degree DWI refusal, DAC-IPS, open bottle and possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle at Walmart on Old Carriage Court at 7:40 p.m.
Theft:
- April 13: A stolen Honda Accord was reported at the 800 block of Marschall Road at 8:12 a.m. The estimated value is $5,000.
- April 14: Stolen mail and check fraud were reported at the 2200 block of Eastway Avenue at 7:59 p.m. The estimated value is $880.
- April 18: Stolen construction materials were reported at the 4600 block of Valley Industrial Boulevard at 8:39 a.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
Warrants:
- April 11: A 33-year-old Anoka man was arrested for Scott and Mille Lacs County warrants at County Road 83 and Thrush Street at 4:03 a.m.
- April 11: A 32-year-old Forest Lake man was arrested for a Pine County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and Valley View Road at 6:38 p.m.
- April 14: A 28-year-old Maplewood man was arrested for a Washington County warrant at the 1100 block of Shawmut Street at 10:31 a.m.
- April 16: A 28-year-old Stillwater man was arrested for Dakota and Goodhue County warrants at McDonald’s on 12th Avenue at 12:18 a.m.
- April 18: A 60-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Marschall Road and Vierling Drive at 8:50 p.m.