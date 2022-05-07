The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 25-May 2. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- April 26: A 16-year-old Shakopee male was arrested for domestic assault at the 1300 block of Eagle Creek Boulevard at 1:21 p.m.
- April 28: A 26-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree assault and domestic assault at the 700 block of Third Avenue at 11:11 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- May 1: A 41-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI at Spencer Street and First Avenue at 9:56 p.m.
- May 2: A 27-year-old New Ulm man was arrested for third-degree DWI at the 1100 block of Canterbury Road at 4:24 p.m.
- May 2: A 57-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Marystown Road and 130th Street W at 8:37 p.m.
Drugs:
- April 26: A 33-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree DWI and third-degree DWI refusal at Cub Foods on Vierling Drive at 2:45 a.m.
- May 1: A 29-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for third-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and an Anoka County warrant at the 400 block of First Avenue at 10:21 p.m.
Theft:
- April 25: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 1700 block of Crossings Boulevard at 10:17 a.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
- April 27: A 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of stolen property and DAR at Highway 169 and County Road 21 at 3:03 a.m.
- April 27: A stolen Apple computer was reported at the 7100 block of Southbridge Parkway at 5:57 p.m. The estimated value is $1,300.
- April 27: Stolen merchandise was reported at the 1600 block of 17th Avenue at 6:37 p.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
- April 28: Stolen carpet tiles were reported at the 200 block of First Avenue at 11:29 a.m. The estimated value is $1,500.
- May 2: Stolen windows were reported at the 1900 block of Aloha Avenue at 9:10 a.m. The estimated value is $850.
Warrants:
- April 26: A 54-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 700 block of Shumway Street at 3:38 p.m.
- April 27: A 39-year-old Finlayson woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at County Road 83 and County Road 42 at 10:46 a.m.
- April 27: A 54-year-old Savage woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 100 block of Main Street at 8:27 p.m.
- April 28: A 37-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 1200 block of First Avenue at 1:38 a.m.
- April 30: A 49-year-old Maplewood man was arrested for Washington County warrants at the 4200 block of Dean Lakes Boulevard at 7:24 p.m.