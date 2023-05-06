The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 26-May 1. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
April 26: A 33-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a DANCO violation at the 7900 block of Stratford Circle at 1:07 p.m.
April 29: A 24-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a DANCO violation at the 1200 block of First Avenue at 4:12 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
April 27: A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, no stop before a right turn, driving without a valid license at Mystic Lake Drive and Highway 169 at 12:02 a.m.
April 27: A 32-year-old Eden Prairie was arrested for third-degree DWI at the 200 block of First Avenue at 12:31 p.m.
April 29: A 46-year-old Savage man was cited for fourth-degree DWI and open bottle at the 3900 block of Eagle Creek Boulevard at 2:17 a.m.
Drugs:
April 29: A 24-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and a Scott County warrant at Willow Circle and Windigo Lane at 1:14 a.m. A 31-year-old Prior Lake man was also arrested for giving police a false name, identity theft, tampering with a motor vehicle and a Rice County warrant. A 23-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for receiving stolen property, fifth-degree drug possession and intro of contraband into jail.
April 29: A 56-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, theft and a Ramsey County warrant at the 1100 block of Vierling Drive at 10:54 p.m.
Warrants:
April 26: A 32-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for Scott County warrants at Marschall Road and Fourth Avenue at 8:37 p.m.
April 28: A 34-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for Scott and Wright County warrants at the 1100 block of Vierling Drive at 2:16 a.m.