The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 4-10. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Driving & DWIs:
- April 6: A 46-year-old Plymouth man was arrested for DAC-IPS and a Scott County warrant at Canterbury Road and County Road 42 at 1:38 a.m.
- April 9: An 80-year-old Shakopee woman was cited for failing to drive with due care at Marschall Road and Fourth Avenue at 9:02 p.m.
Drugs:
- April 4: A 17-year-old Shakopee female was arrested for possessing a small amount of marijuana and Scott County warrants at Kwik Trip on Vierling Drive at 2:24 p.m.
- April 5: A 37-year-old Coon Rapids man was arrested for third-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) at Valley Park Drive and Valley Industrial Boulevard at 1:21 p.m.
- April 8: A 25-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree DWI, providing false information to police, open bottle in a motor vehicle, displaying license of another, possession of stolen property, and Scott and Hennepin County warrants at the 1100 block of Shawmut Street at 7:16 a.m.
Theft:
- April 4: A 45-year-old Kansas, Okla., man was cited for shoplifting at the 1300 block of Greenwood Court at 3:05 p.m.
- April 5: A stolen gun safe with guns inside was reported at the 2100 block of Rock Ridge Circle at 11:29 a.m. The estimated value is $600. The case is currently under investigation.
- April 6: Stolen tools were reported at the 600 block of Fifth Avenue at 7:20 p.m. The estimated value is $12,750.
- April 8: A forced-entry residential burglary was reported at the 600 block of Bluff Avenue E at 12:08 p.m. The estimated value is $2,000.
- April 9: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 1000 block of Spencer Street at 5:38 p.m. The estimated value is $1,500.
- April 9: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 700 block of Roundhouse Street at 6:14 p.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
- April 10: A forced-entry residential burglary was reported at the 200 block of Pottok Lane at 7:00 p.m. A motor vehicle was stolen. The estimated value is $16,000.
Warrants:
- April 9: A 27-year-old Belle Plaine man was arrested for Scott and Rice County warrants at Cub Foods on Vierling Drive at 12:35 a.m.
- April 9: A 40-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for a Ramsey County warrant at Highway 169 and Old Shakopee Road at 2:02 a.m.