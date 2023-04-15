The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 4-10. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- April 8: A 43-year-old New Hope man was arrested for an HRO violation at County Road 83 and 17th Avenue at 11:58 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- April 9: A 27-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI at the 1100 block of Canterbury Road at 1:11 a.m.
Drugs:
- April 5: A 54-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, DAR and no proof of insurance at Highway 169 and Pioneer Court at 2:44 a.m.
- April 6: A 44-year-old Stillwater woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, intro of contraband and Washington County warrants at the 100 block of Prairie Street at 1:22 p.m.
- April 8: A 38-year-old Eden Prairie man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and Washington and Carver County warrants at the 500 block of Marschall Road at 1:44 a.m.
- April 10: A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, false info to police and Hennepin and Dakota County warrants at Highway 169 and County Road 83 at 2:53 a.m.
Warrants:
- April 4: A 28-year-old St. Louis Park woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Marystown Road and Highway 169 at 1:07 a.m.
- April 4: A 23-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for a Ramsey County warrant at the 1100 block of Canterbury Road at 1:41 a.m.
- April 5: A 40-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Carver County warrant at 10th Avenue and Sibley Street at 6:47 p.m.
- April 10: A 46-year-old Kansas, Oklahoma, man was arrested for trespassing, consumption and possession of alcohol in public, littering, and Scott and Ramsey County warrants at the 1600 block of Weston Court at 4:33 a.m.