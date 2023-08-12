The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 1-6. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
Aug. 2: A 45-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree assault at the 100 block of Fillmore Street at 9:15 p.m.
Aug. 6: A 43-year-old Savage man was arrested for a DANCO violation at Highway 101 and Zinran Avenue at 10:44 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
Aug. 2: A 24-year-old Shakopee woman was cited for fourth-degree DWI and speeding at Marschall Road and Third Avenue at 10:14 p.m.
Aug. 6: A 25-yea-rold Shakopee woman was arrested for third-degree DWI and open bottle at the 400 block of First Avenue at 4:54 a.m.
Drugs:
Aug. 4: A 33-year-old New Brighton woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and an Anoka County warrant at the 1200 block of Canterbury Road at 1:29 a.m.
Aug. 5: A 19-year-old Shakopee man was cited for fourth-degree DWI — controlled substance (mushrooms), open bottle in a motor vehicle and underage possession of alcohol at the 1400 block of Prairie Lane at 12:39 a.m.
Aug. 5: A 76-year-old Shakopee man was cited for second-degree DWI and DAC-IPS at Vierling Drive and Marschall Road at 5:10 p.m.
Theft:
Aug. 4: A stolen purse taken from a vehicle overnight was reported at the 7500 block of Devin Lane at 11:20 a.m. The estimated value is $200.
Aug. 4: A theft was reported at the 1400 block of Adams Street at 11:21 a.m. The estimated value is $350.
Warrants:
Aug. 1: A 29-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Second Avenue and Spencer Street at 1:06 a.m.
Aug. 2: A 53-year-old Big Lake man was arrested for false info to police and a Sherburne County warrant at Canterbury Road and Highway 169 at 1:01 a.m.
Aug. 2: A 39-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for an Anoka County warrant at the 1200 block of Vierling Drive at 5:08 a.m.
Aug. 3: A 19-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a warrant at the 3700 block of Fourth Avenue at 8:41 p.m.
Aug. 5: A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and Valley View Road at 2:31 a.m.
Aug. 5: A 34-year-old Savage woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 8200 block of Crossings Boulevard at 10:01 a.m.