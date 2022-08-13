The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 1-7. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Aug. 1: A 40-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a DANCO violation at the 1700 block of Stone Court at 3:47 p.m.
- Aug. 3: A 32-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct at the 7900 block of Stratford Circle at 12:18 a.m.
- Aug. 5: A 28-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for domestic assault and second-degree assault at the 500 block of Second Avenue at 6:19 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Aug. 6: A 23-year-old Edina woman was arrested for third-degree DWI and speeding at the 800 block of Shenandoah Drive at 1:20 a.m.
- Aug. 7: A 61-year-old Prior Lake man was cited for fourth-degree DWI and for carrying a pistol under the influence at County Road 21 and Tintaocanku Drive at 2:08 a.m.
Drugs:
- Aug. 1: A 23-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth, oxycodone) and DAR at the 2300 block of Sioux Trail at 2:21 a.m.
Theft:
- Aug. 1: A stolen motorcycle was reported at the 8000 block of County Road 101 at 9:37 a.m. The estimated value is $20,000.
- Aug. 2: Stolen copper was reported at the 4000 block of Valley Industrial Boulevard at 7:26 a.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
- Aug. 3: Stolen construction materials were reported at the 1800 block of Aztec Avenue at 1:19 p.m. The estimated value is $6,000.
- Aug. 4: Stolen construction materials were reported at the 2900 block of Trinity Drive at 8:06 a.m. The estimated value is $6,000.
- Aug. 4: Stolen lumber was reported at the 1900 block of Arcadia Street at 10:15 a.m. The estimated value is $7,000.
- Canterbury Road and Thrush Street at 1:30 a.m.