The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 22-28. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Driving & DWIs:
- Aug. 25: A 39-year-old Red Wing man was arrested for third-degree DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at the 3900 block of 12th Avenue at 4:54 p.m.
- Aug. 25: A 31-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI, DAR, failure to drive in a single lane and Scott County warrants at Winners Circle Drive and Schenian Street at 10:45 p.m.
Theft:
- Aug. 23: A stolen bike was reported at Target on 17th Avenue at 4:00 p.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
- Aug. 25: An 18-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for possession of stolen property, fleeing police, driving without a valid license and failure to stop for a traffic light at Marschall Road and Vierling Drive at 1:26 a.m.
- Aug. 28: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 2400 block of Wildwood Drive at 3:56 p.m. The estimated value is $500.
Warrants:
- Aug. 24: A 42-year-old Osseo man was arrested for a warrant at the 1200 block of Canterbury Road at 12:47 a.m.
- Aug. 25: A 22-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a warrant at the 500 block of Marschall Road at 11:47 p.m.