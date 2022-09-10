The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 29-Sept. 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Aug. 31: A 32-year-old Waconia man was arrested for domestic assault at the 400 block of Mint Circle at 1:34 p.m.
- Sept. 1: A 40-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault at the 1700 block of Stone Court at 3:18 p.m.
- Sept. 2: A 22-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for fourth-degree assault, obstructing the legal process with force and disorderly conduct at the 5500 block of 12th Avenue at 8:23 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Aug. 29: A 61-year-old Montgomery man was arrested for CVO and failure to yield right of way at Marystown Road and 17th Avenue at 8:24 p.m.
- Sept. 4: A 29-year-old Jones, Oklahoma, man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree DWI refusal and open bottle at the 1100 block of Canterbury Road at 11:59 p.m.
Drugs:
- Sept. 2: A 33-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth, cocaine), possession of brass knuckles, false info to police and Ramsey County warrants at County Road 83 and Thrush Street at 1:28 a.m.
- Sept. 3: A 28-year-old Coon Rapids man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and Hennepin County warrants at Highway 169 and Canterbury Road at 1:16 a.m.
Theft:
- Sept. 1: A stolen backpack with laptop was reported at the 1100 block of Adams Street at 9:25 a.m. The estimated value is $2,900.
Warrants:
- Aug. 29: A 23-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Anoka and Dakota County warrants at Mystic Lake Drive and Valley View Road at 12:26 a.m.
- Aug. 30: A 30-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for a Goodhue County warrant at Marschall Road and Highway 169 at 2:04 a.m.
- Sept. 1: A 40-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 400 block of Gorman Street at 11:42 a.m.