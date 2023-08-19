The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 7-14. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Driving & DWIs:
Aug. 8: A 34-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI and DAS at Mystic Lake Drive and 17th Avenue at 1:25 a.m.
Aug. 10: A 61-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI at the 1800 block of Pintail Avenue at 8:03 p.m.
Aug. 11: A 37-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was arrested for third-degree DWI and driving after cancelation at County Road 83 and Thrush Street at 1:08 a.m.
Aug. 11: A 47-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Mystic Lake Drive and Thrush Street at 11:37 p.m. Aug. 12: A 64-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Marschall Road and Highway 169 at 1:17 a.m.
Aug. 13: A 19-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree DWI refusal at 10th Avenue and Ramsey Street at 2:22 a.m.
Drugs:
Aug. 7: A 44-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, intro of contraband, false info to police and Scott County warrants at Mystic Lake Drive and Valley View Road at 4 a.m.
Theft:
Aug. 7: A stolen motor vehicle was reported at the 1900 block of Aztec Avenue at 8:38 a.m. The estimated value is $30,000.
Aug. 13: A stolen purse and broken window on a motor vehicle were reported at the 7100 block of Southbridge Parkway at 5:30 p.m. The estimated value is $1,890.
Aug. 14: A stolen wallet and cell phone were reported at the 100 block of Holmes Street at 2:27 a.m. The estimated value is $745.
Aug. 14: A 34-year-old homeless man was arrested for possession of stolen property, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of ammunition by an ineligible person and a Scott County warrant at the 8100 block of Old Carriage Court at 1:47 p.m.
Warrants:
Aug. 7: A 57-year-old Maplewood man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at County Road 83 and Highway 169 at 8:07 a.m.
Aug. 7: A 44-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at Highway 169 and County Road 83 at 11:59 p.m.
Aug. 8: A 36-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Carver County warrant at the 1200 block of Shakopee Town Square at 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 10: A 64-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Huber Park on Fillmore Street at 6:21 p.m.
Aug. 14: A 33-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for Scott and Dakota County warrants at the 1100 block of First Avenue at 2:57 a.m.
Aug. 14: A 67-year-old Jordan man was arrested for Scott County warrants and cited for driving after revocation, no proof of insurance and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle at Highway 169 and Highway 41 at 10:16 a.m.