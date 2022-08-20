The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 8-15. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Aug. 11: A 43-year-old Arlington, Texas, man was arrested for second-degree assault at the 1200 block of First Avenue at 8:36 p.m.
- Aug. 12: A 39-year-old Mankato man was cited for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at the 1100 block of Canterbury Road at 1:42 a.m. A 53-year-old Anoka man was also cited for disorderly conduct.
- Aug. 14: A 31-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault and obstruction at the 2100 block of Cardinal Drive at 7:58 p.m.
- Aug. 15: A 34-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault at the 1200 block of Shakopee Avenue at 4:35 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Aug. 12: A 56-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Mystic Lake Drive and 17th Avenue at 1:54 p.m.
Drugs:
- Aug. 11: A 42-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), intro of contraband to jail, false info to police, uninsured vehicle, DAR and a Pine County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 12:11 a.m.
- Aug. 12: A 32-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and DAR at Old Shakopee Road and Highway 169 at 10:33 a.m.
Theft:
- Aug. 8: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 4700 block of Valley Industrial Boulevard at 2:50 p.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
- Aug. 8: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 4500 block of 12th Avenue at 3:45 p.m. The estimated value is $2,700.
- Aug. 10: Stolen construction materials were reported at 17th Avenue and Independence Drive at 9:41 p.m. The estimated value is $700.
Warrants:
- Aug. 8: A 54-year-old Plymouth man was arrested for Anoka and Scott County warrants at Old Carriage Court and Old Carriage Road at 8:49 p.m.
- Aug. 9: A 41-year-old Montgomery man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and Dakotah Parkway at 10:58 p.m.
- Aug. 10: A 45-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 1:21 a.m.
- Aug. 11: A 54-year-old Bradford man was arrested for a Ramsey County warrant at Highway 169 and Marschall Road at 9:43 a.m.