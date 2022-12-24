The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 13-18. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Dec. 16: A 48-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fifth-degree assault at the 3900 block of 12th Avenue at 10:49 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Dec. 13: A 59-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for first-degree DWI, obstruction and DAR at Marschall Road and Valley View Road at 11:12 p.m.
- Dec. 17: A 23-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for third-degree DWI at the 1700 block of Stone Meadow Boulevard at 1:12 a.m.
- Dec. 18: A 33-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI and failure to drive in a single lane at Highway 169 and Canterbury Road at 3:32 a.m.
Drugs:
- Dec. 17: A 61-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and Ramsey and Anoka County warrants at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 7:23 a.m.
- Dec. 17: A 31-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a Dakota County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 7:23 a.m.
- Dec. 17: A 30-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for third-degree possession of a controlled substance and Anoka and Hennepin County warrants at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 7:23 a.m.
- Dec. 17: A 36-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 7:23 a.m.
Theft:
- Dec. 16: A stolen computer was reported at the 2300 block of Ponds Way at 11:54 a.m. The estimated value is $2,000.
Warrants:
- Dec. 14: A 33-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Spencer Street and 17th Avenue at 7:06 p.m.