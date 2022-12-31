The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 19-22. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Dec. 21: A 23-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault at the 1200 block of Taylor Street at 2:54 a.m.
- Dec. 21: A 52-year-old Minnetonka man was cited for fifth-degree domestic assault at the 1600 block of Liberty Street at 5:00 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Dec. 20: A 21-year-old Mankato man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Pike Lake Road and Oak Ridge Trail at 1:50 p.m.
- Dec. 22: A 23-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for third-degree DWI and driving without a valid license at the 200 block of Marschall Road at 12:13 a.m.
Theft:
- Dec. 19: Stolen gas was reported at the 5300 block of 12th Avenue at 11:17 a.m. The estimated value is $300.
- Dec. 19: Stolen merchandise was reported at Best Buy on Old Carriage Court at 5:36 p.m. The estimated value is $580.
Warrants:
- Dec. 20: A 16-year-old Shakopee male was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 110 block of Fourth Avenue at 7:18 a.m.
- Dec. 21: A 38-year-old Savage woman was arrested for warrants at the 3900 block of 12th Avenue at 2:48 p.m.