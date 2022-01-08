The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 27-Jan. 2. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Dec. 27: A 36-year-old Bloomington man was cited for assault at St. Francis Hospital on St. Francis Avenue at 3:27 a.m.
Child Solicitation:
- Dec. 28: A 21-year-old Eagan man was arrested for soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct at 7:08 p.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Dec. 30: A 36-year-old Chaska man was cited for fourth-degree DWI, open bottle in a motor vehicle, DAS and DL restriction-alcohol/controlled substance violation at Atwood Street and County Road 101 at 1:25 a.m.
- Dec. 31: A 52-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for second-degree DWI and DAR at the 3900 block of Eagle Creek Boulevard at 11:28 p.m.
- Jan. 1: A 64-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for third-degree DWI at the 1100 block of Austin Street at 6:52 p.m.
Drugs:
- Dec. 28: A 53-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth and fentanyl) and a Mahnomen County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and Stonecrest Path at 12:51 a.m.
Theft:
- Dec. 28: A 27-year-old Minneapolis woman was cited for theft of various merchandise at Cub Foods on Vierling Drive at 5:40 p.m. The estimated value is $475.
- Dec. 30: A stolen catalytic converter was reported at the 1200 block of Marschall Road at 8:14 a.m. The estimated value is $800.
- Dec. 31: Stolen craft merchandise was reported at Michaels on Old Carriage Court at 2:59 p.m. The estimated value is $1,254.
- Jan. 1: Stolen electronics were reported at Target on 17th Avenue at 11:53 a.m. The estimated value is $4,000.
- Jan. 2: Stolen merchandise was reported at Cub Foods on Vierling Drive at 4:37 a.m. The estimated value is $1,000.
Warrants:
- Dec. 28: A 37-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and Stonecrest Path at 12:51 a.m. A 27-year-old Redwood Falls man was also arrested for Hennepin and Ramsey County warrants and giving false information to police.
- Dec. 30: A 46-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Marschall Road and Highway 169 at 8:02 p.m.